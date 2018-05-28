Judith Kukunda
15:16

Jamil Mukuku, Co-accused Demand Charge Sheet

28 May 2018, 15:16 Comments 154 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Jamil Mukulu and the co accused arrived at High Court. Kukunda Judith

Jamil Mukulu and the co accused arrived at High Court. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
The suspects through their lawyers Laudislaus Rwakafuzi, Luyimbazi Nalukola Evans Ochieng and Jacklin Namazzi, said that they cannot proceed with the conference when the accused persons are ignorant of the charges they are facing.

 

Tagged with: jamil mukulu
Mentioned: allied democratic forces

