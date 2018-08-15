Kukunda Judith
Jamil Mukulu Demands Formal Extradition Documents

15 Aug 2018, 20:20 Comments 108 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Jamil Mukulu in white being guided on where to sit by Prison Officers.

In short
Jamil Mukulu, Abdallah Omar and Muhammad Matovu, with whom they were arrested in Tanzania, are demanding that a formal procedure with details of their extradition be availed to ascertain whether the charges tehy faced in Tanzania are the same as the ones they are facing in Uganda.

 

