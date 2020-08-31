Jamil Mukulu Trial to be Conducted Inside Luzira Prison

In short
A meeting on Monday that included International Crimes Division -ICD Judges, Counter Terrorism Police Officers, Prisons, Directorate of Public Prosecutions and Defense lawyers agreed that for the safety of the participants from Covid-19 and other possible security risks, the trial will be conducted inside the prisons.
Jamil Mukulu Trial to be Conducted Inside Luzira Prison31 Aug 2020, 18:02 Comments 132 Views Court Report
Allied Democratic Forces Commander Jamil Mukulu in Front behind are his Co Accused Login to license this image from 1$.
