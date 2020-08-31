Kukunda Judith
Jamil Mukulu Trial to be Conducted Inside Luzira Prison

31 Aug 2020 Court Report
Allied Democratic Forces Commander Jamil Mukulu in Front behind are his Co Accused Kukunda Judith

A meeting on Monday that included International Crimes Division -ICD Judges, Counter Terrorism Police Officers, Prisons, Directorate of Public Prosecutions and Defense lawyers agreed that for the safety of the participants from Covid-19 and other possible security risks, the trial will be conducted inside the prisons.

 

