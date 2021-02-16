Janani Luwum Day Should Have More Clout -MPs

In short
In his memory, the day of his death has been marked as a public holiday, since 2015. But it is one of the holidays that are unknown among nationals, and on this basis, MPs think that more efforts should be put in place to make the celebration more significant and ensure that the day draws more attention than it is at the moment.
Janani Luwum Day Should Have More Clout -MPs16 Feb 2021, 13:40 Comments 143 Views Kampala, Uganda Religion Updates
In short
Tagged with: Anglican church Church of Uganda Public Holiday Saint Janani Luwum
Mentioned: Church of Uganda government
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.