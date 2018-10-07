Janet Museveni Donates UGX20M to Support Technical Education at Ombaci College

In short
In a speech read for her by Kania, Janet Museveni congratulated the school for attaining 75 years and hailed the Catholic Church for starting the school to model the future leaders of the country.
Janet Museveni Donates UGX20M to Support Technical Education at Ombaci College7 Oct 2018, 10:12 Comments 147 Views Arua, Uganda Education Environment Report
In short
Tagged with: jane museveni donates 20 million shs to ombaci ss ombaci college celebrates platinum jubilee
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.