Davidson Ndyabahika
15:21

Janet Museveni, Public University Staff Meeting Postponed

18 Jul 2018, 15:21 Comments 142 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Updates
Jackson Betihamah, the Puntsef Chairperson Davidson Ndyabahika

Jackson Betihamah, the Puntsef Chairperson Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Two groups of the Public Universities Non-Teaching Staff Executive Forum Puntsef and the Forum for Academic Staff of Public Universities - FASPU were supposed to meet Janet Museveni at Nakasero State House today evening, however, it will not take place because of the National Resistance Movement NRM caucus meeting.

 

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.