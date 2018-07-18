Janet Museveni, Public University Staff Meeting Postponed

In short
Two groups of the Public Universities Non-Teaching Staff Executive Forum Puntsef and the Forum for Academic Staff of Public Universities - FASPU were supposed to meet Janet Museveni at Nakasero State House today evening, however, it will not take place because of the National Resistance Movement NRM caucus meeting.
