Janet Museveni to Start Sexual Purity Campaign in Schools

According to Janet Museveni, the campaign is one of the strategies to lessen the prevalence of child-to-child sex, incest, and teen pregnancy, which have had a negative impact on the nation and reached a peak during the unprecedented prolonged school closure.
Education minister Janet Museveni (in centre with a hat) and other officails poss for a photo with students of Mengo SS
