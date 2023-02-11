In short
The 14-billion-shilling surplus has reduced the shortfall that was registered for the first half of the financial year 2022/2023 from 94.6 billion to now 80.6 billion Shillings.
January Revenue Surplus Gives URA Hope of Meeting Year's Target11 Feb 2023, 19:33 Comments 740 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Updates
