The funding is an addition to the 1.6 Billion Uganda shillings (450,000 US Dollars) that Japan had already donated to Kasese through Save the Children to minimize damages caused whenever disasters hit the district.
Kasese is a disaster prone area, the district has suffered flooding, landslides, drought and storm winds among other natural disasters.
Japan Donates UGX 2.1bn for Disaster Management in Kasese
