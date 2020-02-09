Amony Immaculate
12:33

Japan Donates UGX 324M to Odokomac Primary School Top story

9 Feb 2020, 12:29 Comments 182 Views Apac, Uganda Education Misc Updates
Apac RDC Beatrice Akello Akori ground breaking while the other officials looks on.

Apac RDC Beatrice Akello Akori ground breaking while the other officials looks on.

In short
According to the architectural plan, the facility will comprise of two classroom blocks each with two doors, an office and a store, two latrine blocks for both male and female pupils each with 5 stances, bathing shelters and a 10,000-liter water tank.

 

Tagged with: Apac municipality Japannese Embassey in Uganda Tonica Engineering Ltd Ugx.324M project flagged off in Odokomac Primary school
Mentioned: Tonica Engineering Ltd

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.