Japanese Be Forward Kampala Affiliates Pledge to Pay Victims of “Bafere” in Uganda

In short
Since last week, there have been several reports, with allegations implicating one of Be Forward Japan’s affiliate companies Steel Logistics Nagoya, to have defrauded its customers of over USD 500,000, deposits for cars that were not imported.
Japanese Be Forward Kampala Affiliates Pledge to Pay Victims of “Bafere” in Uganda29 Nov 2022, 09:05 Comments 223 Views Business and finance Crime Updates
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.