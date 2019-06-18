Edward Eninu
17:11

Japanese Dancer Urges Karimojong Farmers to Embrace Irrigation Technology

18 Jun 2019, 17:07 Comments 63 Views Moroto, Uganda Education Health Lifestyle Updates
Usami with locals in Rupa.

Usami with locals in Rupa.

In short
Usami, who concluded his two- day visit to Moroto and Nakapiripirit districts in Karamoja observed that there is a lot of potential in the region that can transform the region except that people have limited technology.

 

Tagged with: Popular Japanese dancer, Yosihiro Usami alias ÜSA school feeding program in karamoja
Mentioned: World Food Program (WFP)

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.