In short
Jean Pierre Bemba was a commander of Movement for Liberation of Congo MLC, a rebel group that covertly and overtly received support and blessing of Uganda government between 1998 and 2002. Dr Kasaija Apuli, a political science lecturer at Makerere University says Bemba would tremendously improve relationship with Uganda that has been punctuated by mistrust and suspicion over the years.
Jean Pierre Bemba: Uganda's Former ‘Darling Rebel' Leader5 Aug 2018, 01:35 Comments 189 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Analysis
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.