Hafitha Issa
14:02

Jeema Launches "Fund My Dream" Campaign

30 Jul 2019, 14:00 Comments 171 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Misc Report
Jeema youths addressing the press

In short
Addressing journalists at their party headquarters on Tuesday, the Jeema party spokesperson, Abdu-Noor Ssentongo Kyamundu, said there is need for government to increase funding to the three sectors. He said for instance government should allocate at least 10% of the budget to Agriculture because it employs more than 80% of Ugandans.

 

Tagged with: Fund My Dream Campaign Jeema

