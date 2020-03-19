Hafitha Issa
20:17

JEEMA Punches Holes in Museveni COVID-19 Guidelines

19 Mar 2020, 20:14 Comments 217 Views Politics Misc Report
In short
The Justice Forum President, Asuman Basaalirwa, says that rather than close schools, government should have kept there and ensured they are safe. He says some parents may not be able to manage their children better than government.

 

