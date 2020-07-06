Olive Nakatudde
JEEMA Rejects Digital Campaigns, Wants Polls Postponed

6 Jul 2020
Jemma president Asuman Basalirwa Halima Athumani

Basalirwa told legislators that the life of political parties is entirely dependent on public meetings and rallies and that any attempt to ban the events is in effect killing political parties and by extension killing electoral processes. He added that banning public meetings and at the same time allowing a normal vote is contradictory.

 

