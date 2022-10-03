JEEMA’s Katushabe Rejects MUST Guild President Election Results

In short
Katushabe garnered 785 votes and lost to Nasasira who garnered 945 votes. NRM’s Martin Nuwabine came third with 495 votes while independents Kenneth Nuwaha came fourth with 444 votes, and Augustine Erima trailed the group with 292 votes.
JEEMA’s Katushabe Rejects MUST Guild President Election Results3 Oct 2022, 08:19 Comments 73 Views Mbarara, Uganda Education Politics Updates
In short
Tagged with: University Election
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.