Jeje Odongo Defends Continued Detention of Kayihura

In short
While briefing parliament on Thursday on the security situation in the country, Odongo was tasked by Butambala MP Muwanga Kivumbi to explain why Kayihura is still being detained and why the government is not adhering to the constitutional requirement.
Jeje Odongo Defends Continued Detention of Kayihura19 Jul 2018, 20:31 Comments 121 Views East Africa Parliament Security Analysis
In short
Tagged with: jeje odongo says uganda safe mps oppose ministers state of security mps question government on security
Mentioned: uganda police joint security team parliament of uganda
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.