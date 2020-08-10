Stanley Ebele
Jie County MP Paul Lochap Abandons FDC for NRM

10 Aug 2020, 06:14 Comments 239 Views Kotido, Uganda Polls Politics Elections Analysis Updates
Dr. Paul Lochap's poster

Dr Lochap has also picked NRM nomination forms to compete for the Jie County Parliamentary seat, the same constituency he is currently representing on the FDC ticket. He will compete with Peter Abrahams Lokii, the NRM District Chairperson and Another contender Ambrose Lotukei, for the endorsement.

 

