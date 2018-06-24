Hindu Temple Takes Yoga Classes to Jinja Schools

In short
Yoga involves learning to recognize when one is getting carried away by thoughts and then deliberately choosing to ignore them in favour of being completely present in the current moment. It has been credited for protecting the spine, increasing blood flow, dropping blood pressure, and perfecting body posture, among other benefits.
Hindu Temple Takes Yoga Classes to Jinja Schools24 Jun 2018, 13:40 Comments 181 Views Jinja, Uganda Misc Report
Some of the yoga participants at SDM temple in Jinja district Login to license this image from 1$.
