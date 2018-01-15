Jinja Campus Students Miss Makerere Graduation

In short
Their results could not be traced by the new grading system at the University. The University will this time around allow students and their parents to access the ceremony with their mobile phones.
Jinja Campus Students Miss Makerere Graduation15 Jan 2018, 19:38 Comments 223 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Breaking news
Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe, the University Vice Chancellor Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.