Jinja Central Division Chairman Released

In short
Kirunda was detained at Jinja Central Police Station on Friday on charges of malicious damage to property and inciting violence in relation to a demonstration he led in Napier market and the demolition of a Church in Kakindu stadium.
Jinja Central Division Chairman Released27 Aug 2018, 20:18 Comments 115 Views Jinja, Uganda Court Report
Jinja central division chairman, Mubarack Kirunda arrives at Jinja magistrates court. Login to license this image from 1$.
