Wambuzi Reacheal
20:18

Jinja Central Division Chairman Released

27 Aug 2018, 20:18 Comments 115 Views Jinja, Uganda Court Report
Jinja central division chairman, Mubarack Kirunda arrives at Jinja magistrates court. Wambuzi Reacheal

Jinja central division chairman, Mubarack Kirunda arrives at Jinja magistrates court. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Kirunda was detained at Jinja Central Police Station on Friday on charges of malicious damage to property and inciting violence in relation to a demonstration he led in Napier market and the demolition of a Church in Kakindu stadium.

 

Tagged with: jinja magistrates court grade 1 magistrate bail

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.