Jinja Division, Pastor Clash Over Kakindu Stadium Land

24 Jul 2018 Jinja, Uganda
Christ commission ministries' premises at Kakindu stadium. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Omaido, who led his flock in a peaceful protest at the site of the demolished church in Kakindu Stadium, says he received permission from the division authorities to erect the church where it has been operating from.

 

