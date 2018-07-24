Jinja Division, Pastor Clash Over Kakindu Stadium Land

In short
Omaido, who led his flock in a peaceful protest at the site of the demolished church in Kakindu Stadium, says he received permission from the division authorities to erect the church where it has been operating from.
Jinja Division, Pastor Clash Over Kakindu Stadium Land24 Jul 2018, 16:45 Comments 178 Views Jinja, Uganda Misc Breaking news
Christ commission ministries' premises at Kakindu stadium. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.