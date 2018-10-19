Wambuzi Reacheal
Jinja Church Leader to Be Buried Four Months after His Death

19 Oct 2018, 19:38 Comments 142 Views Jinja, Uganda Court Report
Late Yekosofat Mwavu. Wambuzi Reacheal

In short
Born in 1923 Mwavu founded the Church together with late Noah Kalange and Miki Ross Mafabi the in 1963. He died in Iganga district at the home of one of his sons, Samuel Tusubira, who however said that his dad could not be buried without receiving financial support from the Church he founded.

 

