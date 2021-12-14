In short
On Tuesday, Jinja City Southern Division authorities, the Southern Division Clerk, Joy Kasowole, and the mayor, Nasser Ashraf led a team of physical planners and surveyors, to demarcate a road on part of Masese police station land. However, this sparked off anger among the police, who had recently constructed housing units in the same area.
Jinja City Authorities Blocked from Constructing Road On Masese Police Station Land
14 Dec 2021
Jinja city council authorities were demarcating a road through Masese community policing police station.
In short
