Jinja City Authorities Blocked from Constructing Road On Masese Police Station Land

Jinja city council authorities were demarcating a road through Masese community policing police station.

On Tuesday, Jinja City Southern Division authorities, the Southern Division Clerk, Joy Kasowole, and the mayor, Nasser Ashraf led a team of physical planners and surveyors, to demarcate a road on part of Masese police station land. However, this sparked off anger among the police, who had recently constructed housing units in the same area.

 

