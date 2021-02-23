Jinja City Councilors, Town Clerk Undecided on Kakindu Recreation Center Giveaway

In short
The Municipal speaker, Molson Bizitu held a public meeting at the Jinja city hall on Tuesday to consult stakeholders on whether to negotiate with the trustees of the Indian association or battle them out in court.
Jinja City Councilors, Town Clerk Undecided on Kakindu Recreation Center Giveaway23 Feb 2021, 16:44 Comments 145 Views Jinja, Uganda Politics Report
Part of the Kakindu recreation facility. It comprises of a football pitch, gym, admnistration offices, conference hall and a public library.
