In short
"As it is our daily routine, we were heading to work in Kakira sugarcane plantations about 10:00am when one of us noticed a seemingly new vehicle parked in the middle of the road with its keys intact without any trace of the occupants," he said.
Jinja City Shooting: Police Recover Victim's Vehicle13 Nov 2021, 17:16 Comments 171 Views Jinja, Uganda Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: daily routine police region vehicle
Mentioned: Jinja Juliet Mirembe Kiira Sadam Waiswa
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.