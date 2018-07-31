The district chairperson, Mr. Titus Kisambira stands in protest of a proporsal to costruct Jinja district headquarters at Busoga square. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

During the meeting, the Works Committee Chairperson, Baate Mugisha proposed that council should embark on the construction of the district headquarters at Busoga square as soon as possible drawing protests from the LC V Chairperson, Titus Kisambira together with seven councilors.