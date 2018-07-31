Wambuzi Reacheal
Jinja Councilors Disagree on Location of Proposed District Headquarters Top story

The district chairperson, Mr. Titus Kisambira stands in protest of a proporsal to costruct Jinja district headquarters at Busoga square.

During the meeting, the Works Committee Chairperson, Baate Mugisha proposed that council should embark on the construction of the district headquarters at Busoga square as soon as possible drawing protests from the LC V Chairperson, Titus Kisambira together with seven councilors.

 

