In short
During the meeting, the Works Committee Chairperson, Baate Mugisha proposed that council should embark on the construction of the district headquarters at Busoga square as soon as possible drawing protests from the LC V Chairperson, Titus Kisambira together with seven councilors.
Jinja Councilors Disagree on Location of Proposed District Headquarters Top story31 Jul 2018, 08:01 Comments 213 Views Jinja, Uganda Local government Updates
The district chairperson, Mr. Titus Kisambira stands in protest of a proporsal to costruct Jinja district headquarters at Busoga square. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.