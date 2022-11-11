Wambuzi Reacheal
Jinja Court Remands 46 Over Illegal Possession of Narcotic Drugs

11 Nov 2022, 08:56 Comments 128 Views Jinja, Uganda Court Report
Some of the suspects on arrival at the Jinja chief magistrates court.

In short
The accused are among the dozens of suspects being arrested in a joint security crackdown aimed at cleaning up the criminal black spot areas of Bugembe and Mafubira in Jinja city.

 

