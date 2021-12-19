Jinja CPS Cells Breakout: Leads Implicate Officers of Conniving with Wanted Criminals

Part of Kiira region's fire and rescue services department, where some of the suspects are believed to have escaped from.

In short

The Deputy RCC Peter Banya says the suspects were on security’s wanted the list for the past two years and their arrest was meant to serve as a relief to the affected communities, who had endlessly filed complaints against them. However, their "peaceful escape" without any of the cells guards firing to scare them off raises suspicion of an inside job.