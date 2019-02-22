Jinja Division Chairman Arrested Crossing into DRC

In short
The three were intercepted by security officials at Bunagana border on Wednesday evening. A police detective at Kisoro police station who spoke on condition of anonymity says that the trio failed to explain clear reasons why they are crossing to DR Congo.
Jinja Division Chairman Arrested Crossing into DRC22 Feb 2019, 07:25 Comments 99 Views Kisoro, Uganda Crime Analysis
Mubarak Kirunda (in blue hood and t-shirt) and two other suspects at Kisoro police station Login to license this image from 1$.
