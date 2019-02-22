John Muftimukiza
Jinja Division Chairman Arrested Crossing into DRC

22 Feb 2019, 07:25 Comments 99 Views Kisoro, Uganda Crime Analysis
Mubarak Kirunda (in blue hood and t-shirt) and two other suspects at Kisoro police station Police photo

In short
The three were intercepted by security officials at Bunagana border on Wednesday evening. A police detective at Kisoro police station who spoke on condition of anonymity says that the trio failed to explain clear reasons why they are crossing to DR Congo.

 

