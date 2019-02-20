In short
Walter Lubega, the Chairperson of the DP Reunion Organizing Committee, says they secured police permission to traverse different parts of Busoga region for two weeks to mobilize for the meeting.
Police Block Jinja DP Reunion Meeting Top story20 Feb 2019, 11:57 Comments 147 Views Jinja, Uganda Politics Report
Police officers engage democratic president, Norbert Mao on arrival at the Jinja rugby grounds. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.