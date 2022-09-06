Jinja Female Weightlifter Killed in Revenge Attack-Police

In short
According to the police, the suspects have been planning to kill the deceased after serving their six months sentence in Bugembe prisons following their conviction for stealing her smartphone and other valuables.
Jinja Female Weightlifter Killed in Revenge Attack-Police6 Sep 2022, 07:19 Comments 102 Views Jinja, Uganda Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Smart Phone city death police station regional police
Mentioned: Abdul Mulawa Alex Kato Amin Waibi Bugembe Bukanga Hudson Byansi James Mubi Jinja John Okedi Kiira Lazarus Wakabi Luuka Sowedi Wavamuno Willy police spokesperson
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.