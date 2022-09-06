Wambuzi Reacheal
Jinja Female Weightlifter Killed in Revenge Attack-Police

6 Sep 2022, 07:19 Comments 102 Views Jinja, Uganda Crime Updates
Late. Prossy Nyanga. Courtesy photo.

According to the police, the suspects have been planning to kill the deceased after serving their six months sentence in Bugembe prisons following their conviction for stealing her smartphone and other valuables.

 

