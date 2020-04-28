In short
The main exhibit in the charges of Manslaughter is a postmortem report signed by one Dr Ssenyonjo, indicating that Isanga died as a result of blunt force trauma, a condition routinely involved in cases classified as accidents, as well as in cases of suicide and homicide.
Jinja Hospital Director Disowns Postmortem Report in RDC Sakwa's Trial
Florence Tugumisirize, the Jinja regional referral hospital director addressing journalists. file photo.
