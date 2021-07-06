Wambuzi Reacheal
16:34

Jinja Hospital Disowns Health Worker Arrested for Staging Street Bash

6 Jul 2021, 16:29 Comments 127 Views Jinja, Uganda Crime Report
Emmanuel Muwema (in black vest) being escorted by a police cells' guard. file photo.

Emmanuel Muwema (in black vest) being escorted by a police cells' guard. file photo.

In short
On Tuesday afternoon, Dr. Florence Tugumisirize, the Director Jinja Regional Referral Hospital told journalists that Muwema was part of the staff contracted by the MOH to boost the human resource in their COVID-19 Treatment Unit-CTU in June last year.

 

Tagged with: city health health worker ministry staff street
Mentioned: Emmanuel Muwema

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.