In short
Although the facility was disinfected on Monday evening and Tuesday morning, patients and their attendants started fleeing it for fear of contracting Covid19. As a result, management temporarily relocated some of the patients to the outpatient department. However, most of them opted to seek medical services from lower health facilities.
Jinja Hospital Emergency Unit Temporary Closed Over Covid19 Deaths Top story15 Sep 2020, 21:55 Comments 110 Views Health Report
