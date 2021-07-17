Jinja Hospital Runs Out of Gloves

In short
The Hospital’s Deputy Director, Angella Namala said that, since gloves are essential for all health workers, the absence affects proper management of patients.
Jinja Hospital Runs Out of Gloves17 Jul 2021, 09:42 Comments 131 Views Jinja, Uganda Health Report
Jinja regional referral hospital's deputy director, Angella Namala addressing journalists on Friday.
