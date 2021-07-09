Jinja Hospital Runs out of Supplies to Manage Covid-19 Patients

In short
The hospital is reported to have runout of azithromycin, Vitamin C and Zinc in early June this year and have not received supplies from national medical stores-NMS ever since. This has prompted patients to purchase them exorbitantly from private pharmacies.
Jinja Hospital Runs out of Supplies to Manage Covid-19 Patients9 Jul 2021, 18:32 Comments 132 Views Jinja, Uganda Health Report
A patient recieving treatment at the Jinja regional referral hospital's intensive care unit on Friday.
Tagged with: COVID-19 drug health worker patient supply surgical mask
Mentioned: NMS William Olum
