Wambuzi Reacheal
16:06

Jinja Hospital Suffers Oxygen Shortage

3 Mar 2022, 16:04 Comments 106 Views Jinja, Uganda Health Report
Part of Jinja regional referral hospital's oxygen plant.

Part of Jinja regional referral hospital's oxygen plant.

In short
A nurse working at the emergency ward who spoke on condition of anonymity says that, some financially capable patients opt for surrounding private health facilities, whereas others die during their referral to Mulago national referral hospital.

 

Tagged with: oxygen
Mentioned: David Ssemakula Jinja Mulago NMS National Medical Stores

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.