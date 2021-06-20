Jinja Hospital’s Oxygen Plant Stretched, Requires Servicing

In short
James Ongicha, the engineering technician and regional workshop manager says that, the plant used to refill five cylinders in two hours, however, it currently performs the same task for close to four hours, which creates the need to service it urgently.
Some of the oxygen cylinders which were handed over to Jinja regional referral hospital by officials from National Medical Stores-NMS.
