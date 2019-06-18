In short
The Uganda Hotel and Tourism Training Institute-UHTTI in Jinja has sought parliament’s intervention to operationalize the collection of training levy to facilitate funding of the Institute.
Jinja Hotel Training Institute Wants Training Levy Operationalized
Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga with board members of the Uganda Hotel and Tourism Training Institute-UHTTI.
