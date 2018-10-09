Jinja Municipal Leaders Agree to Redesign Roads

In short
The residents were particularly concerned by the decision of the municipality to block Kutch and Nizam road from crossing through main street road, saying that the decision to block the roads will cause traffic jam and slow down traffic in the central business district.
Jinja Municipal Leaders Agree to Redesign Roads9 Oct 2018, 13:03 Comments 153 Views Jinja, Uganda Business and finance Report
Jinja residents protest against the Jinja main street road design last month. Login to license this image from 1$.
