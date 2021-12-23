Jinja Officials Commission Construction of US$13M Rescue Center

In short
Philemon Kudeera, the coordinator of the project, says that his colleagues were sensitized on the merits of the project and have since embraced it. He says that the construction of such a facility will boost safety sensitization drives across the Lake Victoria shoreline in Jinja and the surrounding areas.
Jinja Officials Commission Construction of US$13M Rescue Center23 Dec 2021, 14:26 Comments 170 Views Jinja, Uganda Business and finance Report
Officials from Jinja city council commission construction works of a search and rescue center along Masese landing site.
Tagged with: accident construction division fisherman project
Mentioned: Lake Victoria Peter Mawerere Philemon Kudeera
