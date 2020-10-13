Jinja Police Arrest Suspected Robbers, Rapists, Kidnappers in Swoop

In short
Abbey Ngako, the Kiira region police spokesperson said the youthful gangsters are far more dangerous than they look and he described the exhibits so far recovered from their homes, which include house breaking tools and narcotics.
Jinja Police Arrest Suspected Robbers, Rapists, Kidnappers in Swoop13 Oct 2020, 13:36 Comments 51 Views Jinja, Uganda Crime Report
In short
Mentioned: Abbey Ngako Bugembe Jinja
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.