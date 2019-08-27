In short
The officials are Senior Assistant Town Clerk Alex Kiwanuka and the Chief Finance Officer Masese Division Kirunda Abubaker, alongside members of Jinja district Land Board accused of forging minutes of Jinja district Land Board for the fraudulent land transaction to happen.
Jinja RDC Calls for Interdiction of Senior Municipal Officials
In short
Mentioned: The Land Commission of Inquiry
