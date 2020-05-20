Jinja RDC Erick Sakwa Secures Order to Stay Interdiction

In short
Sakwa was interdicted on May 4, 2020, but declined to vacate office on account the interdiction was fake and had loopholes in its delivery. The interdiction came days after Sakwa was charged with malicious damage, manslaughter and theft.
Jinja RDC Erick Sakwa Secures Order to Stay Interdiction20 May 2020, 17:27 Comments 219 Views Jinja, Uganda Court Misc Report
In short
Tagged with: Attorney General application district regional police state attorney
Mentioned: Caleb Alaka Eric Sakwa Fred Waninda Hajji Yunus Kakande Jeane Rwakoko Jinja police commander
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.