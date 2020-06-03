Wambuzi Reacheal
Jinja RDC Sakwa files Notice of Appeal

3 Jun 2020, 13:24 Comments 127 Views Jinja, Uganda Court Misc Updates
Eric Sakwa addressing journalists while in his office. file photo.

“Take notice that Sakwa Eric Joseph is dissatisfied with the ruling of Hon. Lady Justice Jeane Rwakakooko delivered electronically and in this application appeals to the court of Appeal against the whole ruling,” reads the notice filed by his lawyer, David Nyote.

 

