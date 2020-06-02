In short
Sakwa ran to high court after he was interdicted on May 4th, 2020 following his arrest and prosecution for man slaughter, malicious damage and theft. He was accused together with Bumali Bzimbyewa alias Chris Umar Dindodi and Muhammad Simba alias Meddie for causing the death of businessman, Charles Isanga and theft of his property worth Shillings 500,000 for violating the curfew.
Jinja RDC Sakwa Loses Bid to Block Interdiction Top story2 Jun 2020, 14:27 Comments 220 Views Jinja, Uganda Court Misc Report
In short
Tagged with: Judge accusation application businessman decision investigation judge justice man proceedings in criminal matters
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.