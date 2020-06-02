In short

Sakwa ran to high court after he was interdicted on May 4th, 2020 following his arrest and prosecution for man slaughter, malicious damage and theft. He was accused together with Bumali Bzimbyewa alias Chris Umar Dindodi and Muhammad Simba alias Meddie for causing the death of businessman, Charles Isanga and theft of his property worth Shillings 500,000 for violating the curfew.