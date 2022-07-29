Wambuzi Reacheal
16:40

Jinja Residents Demand Increased Security as Robbers are Shot Dead

29 Jul 2022, 16:30 Comments 108 Views Jinja, Uganda Crime Report

In short
Hamza Batambuze, a resident, says that their cell is a multipurpose zone comprising of schools, residential units, health facilities and other business, which should warrant police to intensify motorized patrols, so as to burst criminal gangs within the area.

 

Tagged with: area cell regional police resident shooting victim
Mentioned: Jinja

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.