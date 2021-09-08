Wambuzi Reacheal
13:37

Jinja Residents In Panic Over Death Threats Top story

8 Sep 2021, 13:35 Comments 193 Views Jinja, Uganda Crime Report
Threatening words written on one of the houses in Kibibi village in Northern division, in Jinja city.

Threatening words written on one of the houses in Kibibi village in Northern division, in Jinja city.

In short
Ayub Wabika, the Jinja North division mayor says that information obtained from the affected communities shows that unemployed youths are behind the leaflets and threatening messages inscribed on resident’s walls. He says that security personnel are investigating the authenticity of the allegations.

 

Tagged with: city community diesel engine home regional police statement
Mentioned: Budondo Bujjagali Jinja Kibibi Mafubira Northern division

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.